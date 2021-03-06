Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $47,163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

