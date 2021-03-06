Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock valued at $169,074,364. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

