Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 28th total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ESLT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

