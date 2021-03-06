Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) PT Set at C$14.50 by Raymond James

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) has been assigned a C$14.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFN. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.86.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.24. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.