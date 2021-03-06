Elysian Trading Down 9.6% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $96,927.76 and approximately $64,423.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00763567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.