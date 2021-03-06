Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.50

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.50 and traded as low as $40.21. Emera shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 2,434 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMRAF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

