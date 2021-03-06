Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire (TSE:EMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.97 billion.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

