Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ENB stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$44.83. 11,122,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,589. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.36%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

