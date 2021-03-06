Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Bradford Cooke Sells 50,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,226,796.35.

Bradford Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$6.91. The company had a trading volume of 929,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,307. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.