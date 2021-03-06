Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 723,497 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 145,259 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 68,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 444,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

