Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.40 Average PT from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.40 ($16.95).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ENGI stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €11.44 ($13.45). 7,193,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.18. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

