ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNGSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

ENN Energy stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

