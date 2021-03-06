Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $7,395,276.21 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

