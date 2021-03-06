EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director John Humphrey Buys 2,500 Shares

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

