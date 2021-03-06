EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

