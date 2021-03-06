Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AVITA Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

RCEL opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

