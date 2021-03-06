Equities Analysts Set Expectations for iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $14,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

