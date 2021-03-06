Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

EQC stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

