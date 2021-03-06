Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $96,398.46 and approximately $203,874.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.54 or 0.00771786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.