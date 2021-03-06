Eric Branderiz Sells 22,950 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 22,950 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $4,067,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,313,611.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 28th, Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

