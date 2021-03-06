ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPIX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.65 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

