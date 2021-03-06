Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,917 shares of company stock worth $2,146,596. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.