Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

