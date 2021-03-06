Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Eurofins Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

ERRFY stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

