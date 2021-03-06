Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

