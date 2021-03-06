Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVAX opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.