Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

