EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 596,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

