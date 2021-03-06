Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

