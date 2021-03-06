Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $268.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $304.36 million. Exelixis reported sales of $226.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,391. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

