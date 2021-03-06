Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $60.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.34.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 43,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

