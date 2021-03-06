Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $53.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.34.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

