Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $61.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.34.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

