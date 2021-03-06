F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $49,804.32 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

