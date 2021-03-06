Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.