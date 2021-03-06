FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Update

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 159,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 1,055,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,898. FAST Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $4,785,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,868 shares of company stock worth $4,973,146. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.