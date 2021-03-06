Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40.

