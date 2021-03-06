Financial Analysis: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This table compares W&T Offshore and EOG Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 1.21 $74.09 million $0.60 7.63 EOG Resources $17.38 billion 2.50 $2.73 billion $4.98 14.98

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% EOG Resources -2.47% 5.86% 3.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 1 0 2.33 EOG Resources 0 9 15 0 2.63

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential downside of 36.68%. EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $65.27, indicating a potential downside of 12.48%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,329 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,694 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 740 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,370 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.