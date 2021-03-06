Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

