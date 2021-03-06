Financial Counselors Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

