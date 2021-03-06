Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $247.64 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.