Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

