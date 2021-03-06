Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,376,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,451 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 2.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $395,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

