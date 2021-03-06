Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 1,010,531 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010,531 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.20% of The Charles Schwab worth $197,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

