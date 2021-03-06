finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Insider Robert Lister Buys 65,450 Shares of Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Robert Lister bought 65,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,289.50 ($26,508.36).

Shares of FCAP opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £54.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.69. finnCap Group plc has a one year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 33.20 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.13.

Get finnCap Group alerts:

About finnCap Group

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.