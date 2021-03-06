Firo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.82 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00013093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and $7.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.34 or 0.03245079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00375299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.01026213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00420511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.66 or 0.00376773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,613,129 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io.

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

