First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Financial Analysis

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Kinsale Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.20 $15.36 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 11.67 $63.32 million $2.41 67.46

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Volatility & Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86% Kinsale Capital Group 16.47% 13.42% 4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $199.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

