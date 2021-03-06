First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Busey by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.