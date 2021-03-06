First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

FCRD stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCRD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.