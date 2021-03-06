First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,149. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFWM opened at $23.95 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

